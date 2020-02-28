Home

Paul Sonobe

Paul Sonobe Obituary
Paul Sonobe
Albany
Paul H. Sonobe, a long-time resident of Albany, passed away on Feb 18, 2020 at age 91. Husband of the late Joyce M. Sonobe, deceased Jan 6, 2017. Born in Waialua, Hawaii, a former sugar mill town. A Corporal, United States Army Korean War. Received a Presidential Unit Citation, Korean Service Medal with 3 bronze stars, and Army Occupation Medal, Japan Clasp. Retired from Safeway after a long career as a Warehouseman. A gifted gardener who enjoyed growing fruit trees, vegetables and flowers. Paul is survived by: daughter Jean (Jim) and sons Mark and Michael (Kara) and grandchildren Stephanie, Nicole, Brandon, Danielle, and Eric. A private family service will be held. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to J-Sei 1285 66th Street, Emeryville, CA 94608.


Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 28, 2020
