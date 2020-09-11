1/
Paul W. Clark
1940 - 2020
{ "" }
Paul W. Clark
April 8, 1940 - August 13, 2020
Resident of Rodeo, CA
Paul was born to Willis and Lizzie Clark in Sebastian County AR and was at home when he passed with his wife of 52 years, Suzanne. He was also father to daughters Tari Newsom of Rodeo, Renee Railsback and Jerry of Austin TX, and son Adam and Debbie of Placerville. He loved being papa to grandchildren Haley and Cody Clark, Brandon and Lauren Newsom, and Jessica and Jennifer Railsback. He is also survived by 3 great grandchildren, Jaxson, Jaiden and Giovanni Newsom and their mama, Melissa. His brothers, John of Olatha KS and Lloyd of Hackett, AR and a number of cousins, nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by brothers, Kenneth and Pete and sisters, Dora Mae Black and Lavada McBride. Paul enjoyed golf and bowling and his many friends. Services are pending at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery.


View the online memorial for Paul W. Clark

Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 11, 2020.
