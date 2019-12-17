|
|
Paul Walker
San Lorenzo
Paul Walker, age 90, passed away on December 9, 2019. Paul was born on March 17, 1929 in Arnold, Nebraska and graduated from University of Nebraska at Kearney with a degree in Education. After teaching in Nebraska for two years, he came to California and taught mathematics at John Muir Middle School in San Leandro for over 38 years. It is there that he met his loving wife, Linda, who was teaching Spanish. Paul was very active in the San Leandro Teachers Assn serving as Finance Chair and President for many years. Besides Linda, he is survived by his two sons, Kevin (Sherri) and David Walker, sister in law Bonnie Evans, grandsons Paul (Laura)and Ralph (Heather)Walker, two great grandchildren ,loving caregiver Kassie Ofa, and loyal 4 footed companion Monster. Paul and Linda loved to drive annually across the USA seeing the national parks and other sights while in route to visit their sons and relatives in the Midwest. Paul loved his Brittanys especially watching them flush pheasants. Donations may be made in memory of Paul to Sutter Care at Home Hospice, 1025 Atlantic Ave. Ste. 100 Alameda CA.
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 17, 2019