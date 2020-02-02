|
|
Paul Yovino
May 6, 1954 - January 7, 2020
Benicia
Paul Yovino, 65, of Benicia, California, passed away on January 7, 2020 surrounded by his family.
He was born to parents Stephen and Pearl Yovino, on May 6, 1954, in Berkeley, California. He attended El Cerrito Senior High where he made many life-long friends.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of 37 years, Roberta, his children Natalie Yovino, Antonio Yovino and wife Michele, Vincent Yovino and wife Alexandra, his sister Karen Yovino and husband John Veeninga, along with five beautiful grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by parents Stephen and Pearl Yovino.
Paul loved many sports, including golf, fishing, and baseball. He took great pride in coaching Little League for both of his sons, and could always be found rooting for the San Francisco 49ers. He passed on his love of the written word down to his daughter, who continues to be a word nerd to this day.
A small memorial will be held in Benicia for close family and friends. Thank you to Oakwood Senior Care and Kindred Hospice for your compassionate care of Paul.
View the online memorial for Paul Yovino
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 2, 2020