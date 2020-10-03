Paula Ann Merrill Tucker
1940 - September 25, 2020
Resident of Dublin, CA
Paula was born in Battle Mountain NV to Raymond L. & Wilda F. Merrill, graduated from Ogden High School & Weber State University in Utah. She moved to California in 1969. Retired from Pleasanton Convalescent Hospital after 19 years. Her gift was her connection with people, as shown by her many Memberships & Associations around Dublin, the National Odom Assembly (genealogy) and St. Clare's Episcopal Church. She touched the lives of everyone she met (she never met a stranger). She loved flowers & plants & could make any garden grow. She loved spending time with family & friends as well as traveling & exploring new places in the US and abroad.
Beloved Mother to Brett D. Tucker, Elk Grove & Natalie Tucker, Dublin. Nana to Eric B. (Elizabeth) Tucker, Reno. Sisters: Joan Bowman, UT & Gail (Michael) Wise, CO. In-Laws, Jeannine, AZ & LuRue (Brent), LuAnn (David) & Sherrie, UT. Many cherished nieces & nephews. Extended Family: Denay, Dave, Lynn, Culvers & Huffs.
Predeceased by her loving husband, Dale E. Tucker (49 years) & brother, Kenneth Merrill.
Service Online: St. Clare's Episcopal Church Facebook page or YouTube, October 18th, 2pm PDT.
In lieu of Flowers donations to: St. Clare's Episcopal Church, 3350 Hopyard Road, Pleasanton, CA 94566, Hope Hospice in Dublin or charity of your choice
