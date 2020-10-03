1/1
Paula Ann Ann Merrill Tucker
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Paula's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Paula Ann Merrill Tucker
1940 - September 25, 2020
Resident of Dublin, CA
Paula was born in Battle Mountain NV to Raymond L. & Wilda F. Merrill, graduated from Ogden High School & Weber State University in Utah. She moved to California in 1969. Retired from Pleasanton Convalescent Hospital after 19 years. Her gift was her connection with people, as shown by her many Memberships & Associations around Dublin, the National Odom Assembly (genealogy) and St. Clare's Episcopal Church. She touched the lives of everyone she met (she never met a stranger). She loved flowers & plants & could make any garden grow. She loved spending time with family & friends as well as traveling & exploring new places in the US and abroad.
Beloved Mother to Brett D. Tucker, Elk Grove & Natalie Tucker, Dublin. Nana to Eric B. (Elizabeth) Tucker, Reno. Sisters: Joan Bowman, UT & Gail (Michael) Wise, CO. In-Laws, Jeannine, AZ & LuRue (Brent), LuAnn (David) & Sherrie, UT. Many cherished nieces & nephews. Extended Family: Denay, Dave, Lynn, Culvers & Huffs.
Predeceased by her loving husband, Dale E. Tucker (49 years) & brother, Kenneth Merrill.
Service Online: St. Clare's Episcopal Church Facebook page or YouTube, October 18th, 2pm PDT.
In lieu of Flowers donations to: St. Clare's Episcopal Church, 3350 Hopyard Road, Pleasanton, CA 94566, Hope Hospice in Dublin or charity of your choice.


View the online memorial for Paula Ann Merrill Tucker

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
18
Service
02:00 PM
St. Clare's Episcopal Church Facebook page
Send Flowers
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved