Friday, Feb. 15, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Rose Church
Crockett, CA
Paula Elizabeth LaPointe

Paula Elizabeth LaPointe, loving mother and grandmother-suddenly passed on February 5, 2019 at the age of 74.
Paula went with God to a place where she will suffer no more. She passed away at home, peacefully. She is survived by her beloved children, Michel, Jason & Thuy and Amanda & Drake, as well as her very special and loved grandchildren, Gabriela, Griffin, Matthew and Patrick.
She enjoyed life by spending time with her family, gardening, cooking, traveling around the world, taking care of animals, talking and being with all of her close friends. She will be missed.
Please join us on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, 10:00 a.m., St. Rose Church, Crockett, CA to say goodbye.


Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 14, 2019
