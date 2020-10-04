1/1
Paula J. Eads
1946 - 2020
Paula J. Eads
October 10, 1946 - September 29, 2020
Resident of Fremont, CA
Paula passed away September 29. She was 74 years old. She is survived by sons John (Katherien), Daniel (Robyn), brother Larry, four nieces and nephews and an honorary family member, Alvin. She was preceded in death by her husband Doug.
Paula was born and raised in Monterey, California. She was a graduate of San Jose State University where she received her Bachelors in Education.
Paula was a homemaker, but just as importantly, she dedicated her life to service in the community. She became an Alameda County Library Booklegger in 1989. Paula gave "booktalks" to junior high school students for nearly 25 years. She began volunteering at the Viola Blythe Community Services Center in 1990, where she would continue to work for 18 years.
Paula and Doug enjoyed visiting various locations throughout the United States and the world with family and numerous friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Paula's name to the Viola Blythe Community Services Center. P.O. Box 362 Newark, Ca. 94560 (510) 794-3437


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Berge Pappas Smith Mortuary Chapel of Angels
40842 Fremont Blvd.
Fremont, CA 94538
510-656-1226
