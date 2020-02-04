|
Paula Lowene (Rogers) Luque
December 30, 1958 - January 8, 2020
Paula was a resident of Clayton, CA. She was born in Concord, CA and attended College Park High School in Pleasant Hill, CA. Paula lived her last few years in a rural part of Clayton. She absolutely loved the country setting, where nature is abundant, and the night sky is so dark you could actually see the stars. Daily, she would feed all the deer that would show up at her doorstep, with apples and bananas. She would always share with her family and friends how much she loved them and how God brought them to her. Paula enjoyed watching all the cooking shows and trying out her culinary skills with her family and friends.
She loved social events and would always share her fabulous creations of main dishes and desserts, which were always enough to feed an army. She loved rides to the coast where she said the ocean was one of her favorite places to vacation and the sunsets were always worth watching. In her early years Paula and her late husband Alex enjoyed camping & abalone diving along the coast by Gualala, CA.
Paula was preceded in death by her husband Alex Luque, January 2019. She is survived by her father Paul H. Rogers and her mother, Lowene E. Blalock, her sisters, Pamela Souza, Pam Welle, Cindy Cardone, Michelle Blalock and brothers, Isaac Luque and Bill Blalock. She had many nieces and nephews and great nieces and nephews who she absolutely adored. You are so loved, cherished and will never be forgotten.
There will be a Memorial Service held on February 7th at the Sacramento Valley National Cemetery, 5810 Midway Rd., Dixon, CA at 1:00pm. The service is 30 minutes long and we ask you to arrive 20 minutes early. Celebration of Life will be held after her Memorial Service at Buds Pub & Grill, 100 S 1st St. Dixon, CA.
