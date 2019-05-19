Paula Regina Sommer

Feb 1, 1955 - May 11, 2019

San Ramon

Paula Regina (Ruark) Sommer went to be with her Lord and Savior early Saturday morning, May 11th 2019 in San Ramon, California. She was at her home with her husband Ralph Bernard (Barney) Sommer, Jr.

Paula was born February 1st, 1955 in New Boston, Ohio, a daughter of Inez Virginia Ruark (Jones) and the late Paul Richard Ruark. She was a passionate educator that dedicated her life's work to teaching children and raising a family. Paula was recently retired from being a preschool teacher at Community Presbyterian Preschool of 25 years. Though her vocation of being a teacher had ended, she directed this passion to her two granddaughters. She was a devout member of the St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church and believed in servant leadership to always help others less fortunate than herself. She earned her bachelor's degree in education at the University of Eastern Kentucky and graduated from New Boston High School in Ohio.

Paula is survived by her husband Barney Sommer, who she married on July 7th 1979. Son, Joshua Paul Bernard Sommer (Megan), Granddaughters, Scarlett Kathleen Sommer and Violet Teresa Sommer. Daughter Danielle Marie Regina Sommer. Besides Inez, Paula is survived by her sister Kimberly Kay Tilley (Bernie) and their daughter Kaylee Hope Haney (Tilley). Paula is also survived by four sisters in law; Joan Ellen (Sommer) Frist, Anne Marie (Sommer) Wagner [Richard], Maureen (Sommer) Bassler [Michael], Regina (Sommer) Arms [John, Sr] and brother in law Mark Sommer [Bridget]. Along with many Aunts, Uncles, Nieces, Nephews, and Cousins.

Paula loved getting together for lunch and get-togethers with all of her friends. She loved her Children and Granddaughters more than anything and loved boasting about them. She loved working in her garden. Her favorite flower was a red carnation. Paula enjoyed cooking for her family and the neighborhood boys while they were growing up, and several of her recipes were published in different Cookbooks. She loved going to the Kentucky Derby with one of her best friends. She loved watching movies and going to the theatre. She was known for her statement necklaces and would never leave the house without her jewelry on. Her favorite thing to collect were symbols of her faith which she proudly decorated her loving home with.

Paula gave her heart and love to so many. Her passion was her children and teaching children the love of Jesus. Paula's favorite verse was "Let the little children come to me and do not hinder them for the kingdom of heaven belongs to these."

Paula's visitation will be at Wilson & Kratzer Chapel of San Ramon Valley, in Danville, CA on Friday, May 24th, 2019 from 5pm-8pm with a rosary at 7pm. A Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, May 25th, 2019 at St. Joan of Arc, San Ramon, Ca. at 11:00 AM with Rev. Ray Sacca, Officianting. The Rite of Committal will be at a later date in Portsmouth Ohio.





View the online memorial for Paula Regina Sommer Published in East Bay Times on May 19, 2019