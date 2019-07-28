|
Paula Therese Anne Bruckner
April 13, 1933 - July 12, 2019
Resident of Newark
Paula Therese Anne Mulgrew Bruckner was called home to be with the Lord and her beloved husband Nick and beloved daughters Josie and Constantina on July 12th.Beloved wife of the late Nick Bruckner. Beloved mother to Raphael, Alfred, Margrit, Franz, Josie, and Constantina. Beloved Mother-in-law to Donna, Joe, and Tracy. Beloved Grandmother to Becky, Jenny, Rachel, Allie, and Veronica. Beloved great grandmother to Tyler, Haylee, JJ, Maycie, and Baby Damien. Beloved sister-in-law to Margrit Drewes of Frankfurt, Germany and Gisela Bruckner of Hudson Florida. Beloved Cousin to the families of Maureen Mulgrew Green and the late Jon Green, the late Tim Mulgrew and Keona Mulgrew, Dennis and Libby Clark, and the late Eileen and Sam Brewer. Beloved Aunt to many including the families of Chad and Claudia Bruckner, Pia, Eva, Bettina, Eric Bruckner, Susanna James, Laisha Taylor, Rolf, Alfred, Mathias Bruckner, Katja Moeller, Norbert Bruckner, Christine and Birgit, A native of Oakland, California; Paula, a 60 year resident of Newark, Ca. was 86 years old. Paula was known as a very loving and caring individual. An extremely humble person who loved all and was so loved by all she came in contact with Paula had a genuine love for all she met. Many of Paula's children often heard the following from people who encountered their mother: "Your Mom is so cool!" And they were right. Our Mom is cool, and Heaven is finding that out this very minute. Everything about my Mom was cool… From the many aprons one would find her in on any given day, to the perpetual "pen" that could be found attached to my Mom in the form of a necklace. That was our Mom's style! And it was cool! In addition to being very cool, Paula has a lifelong list of accomplishments including her 55 years of marriage, a college degree in Liberal Arts, and a teaching credential for adult education. Paula started her career as a nursing assistant in 1971, and also worked many years teaching adult education in the tri-city area. Paula was also a very talented classical piano player, who studied at the San Francisco conservatory of Music. Her playing was admired by all who were lucky enough to hear her. Paula also LOVED tennis, and played or watched it religiously for much of her life. In fact, Paula was watching the Wimbledon Tennis Championships the day/night before she passed. Paula will be so missed by everyone. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to one of Paula's favorite charity: Viola Blythe Community Services. A non-profit serving the poor in the Tri-city area and beyond. Visitation will be held from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM, Thursday, August 1, 2019 with a Vigil Service at 6:30 PM, Fremont Memorial Chapel, 3723 Peralta Blvd., Fremont. A Funeral Mass will be at 12:30 PM, St. Edward's Catholic Church, 5788 Thornton Avenue, Newark. Burial to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery, 26320 Mission Blvd. Hayward.
Published in East Bay Times on July 28, 2019