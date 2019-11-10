|
|
Pauline E. "Cookie" Kadyra
Resident of Pioneer
Cookie was born April 22, 1943 in Brooklyn, New York and passed away on November 1, 2019 in Sacramento, Ca. at age 76. She was a Roller Derby skater, proud owner of the Laguna Club and special friend to many.
She is survived by her forever life partner Sue Cola, sister Jeanne Molfetto, nieces and nephews Jeannette, Dominick and Karin, Tawnya and David, Adrienne and Jim. Proud Great Auntie of Dominick III, Eddie, Cristian, Adrian and Dominic.
Memorials may be made to the . Services will be held Wednesday, November 13, 2019, starting with a visitation at 11:00 a.m. and a funeral service at 12:00 p.m. at St Joseph Cemetery and Funeral Center, 2540 Church Ln., San Pablo, Ca. 94806, 510 234-2012.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 10, 2019