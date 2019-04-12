Pauline Elizabeth (Martinez) Cortez

June 22, 1938 - March 26, 2019

Walnut Creek

Pauline Cortez was a successful Landscape artist for over 50 years. She was born on June 22, 1938 in Taos, NM to parents Reyes and Matilde Martinez. After a lengthy period of declining health Pauline expired quietly in her sleep the evening of March 26, 2019 at her home in Walnut Creek, CA

Pauline relocated to CA when she was 16 years old and remained a resident for most of her adult life. She graduated from Fremont High School in Hayward, CA in 1956. She was an award winning artist in Denver, CO; Plano, TX and Walnut Creek, CA. In Plano she was Pres. of the Plano Art Assoc. In partnership with three other artists she opened an art gallery in Dallas, TX., and also opened an art gallery and tea room café in Plano, TX. Returning to CA in 1996 she became an art teacher at The Art Room in Lafayette, CA. She was on the board of the Alamo-Danville Art Assoc. Over the years, she traveled to Mexico, South America and Europe to broaden her art experience. She was preceded in death by her two sisters, Adela Ramirez and Louisa Carvajal Thorpe; and two brothers, Reyes Martinez Jr. and Henry Martinez. Pauline is survived by her husband Manuel Cortez of Walnut Creek, her son Marc Cortez and his wife Kathy and their children Mason and Kayla, of San Luis Obispo; her daughter Tish Cortez of San Francisco; her brother Alex Martinez (Vivian); brother-in-law Armando Cortez; sister-in-law Alice Martinez; nieces Renee Rosado, Sandra and Linda Cortez, Elizabeth Duran, Victoria Montano, Jody Mahoney and Yvonne Martinez; nephews Rick Cortez, Edward Ramirez, Steve and Tom Carvajal; and Michael Martinez.

A family leave-taking will be private.





