Pauline M. Paulos
July 17, 1931 - Oct. 21, 2019
Resident of San Leandro
Pauline M. Paulos, 88, of San Leandro, California, entered into rest peacefully on October 21, 2019.
Pauline is survived by her two children, Richard M. Paulos and his wife Karen (San Leandro) and Paulette Paulos-Carr and her husband Eric (Castro Valley) and by two adoring grandchildren Madison Carr and John Carr (Castro Valley). She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 67 years, Richard J. Paulos, her granddaughter Joy Elizabeth Paulos, her brother Lawrence Jurin, and her parents Beatrice Jurin Trebotich and Anton Jurin. Pauline was a loving wife, extraordinary mother and grandmother, caring daughter and sister, doting aunt, and friend to many.
Pauline was born in Sacramento, California and graduated from St. Elizabeth's High School in Oakland. She worked at Grodins Department Stores, Capri, and for over 20 years at Center Medical Group in Fremont. She met her lifelong best friends at work during her early working years.
Pauline was an incredibly thoughtful, kind, and smart lady. She lived life with great poise and was a devout Catholic. She enjoyed socializing in the women's club at church, the San Leandro Boy's Club morning swim exercise group and the garden club. She liked good food, great bakeries, going to the movies, trips to Lake Tahoe and Calistoga, and most of all anything that involved spending time with family. She was devoted to her family and was overwhelmed with pride and love for her children and grandchildren. She always saw the best in everyone and would have a fun story to tell about each person she met.
A rosary will be held at Holy Sepulchre Funeral Center, 1051 Harder Road in Hayward on Tuesday, October 29th at 6:30 pm. A funeral mass will be held at St. Felicitas Catholic Church, 1662 Manor Blvd, San Leandro on Wednesday, October 30th at 10:30 am with a Celebration of Life luncheon immediately following the mass in the parish hall.
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 26, 2019