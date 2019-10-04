East Bay Times Obituaries
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Paz Orteza Sanchez Nagal


1924 - 2019
Paz Orteza Sanchez Nagal Obituary
Paz Orteza Sanchez Nagal
February 22, 1924 ~ September 24, 2019
Resident of El Cerrito, California
Born in Bani Pangasinan Philippines. A Loving mother to son, Jim and daughter, Fema. A Beloved wife to husband, Jaime for 64 years.
Paz embodied Grace, Beauty, Strength, Resilience, Gentleness, and a Serving compassionate attitude to others. She radiated the Love of God to everyone she came in contact with. God has blessed you with a rich, beautiful life. You have touched so many lives in your unique way. We will all miss you.
May you rest in peace.
Funeral Services will be held on Oct. 10, 2019, 10;00 am - 11:30 am at Smith & Witter, 5145 Sobrante Avenue, El Sobrante, CA 94803


Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 4, 2019
