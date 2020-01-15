Home

Memorial service
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mary's Church
Pearl K. Frick


12,1925 - 2020
Pearl K. Frick Obituary
Pearl K Frick
July 12,1925 - December 30, 2019
Walnut Creek
Pearl was born in Berkeley to Catherine and John Frick.
Graduated from Berkeley High and went on
to study dance and become a certified Master
Dance instructor of ballet and tap.
This small but mighty gal danced her way into the hearts of millions.
Pearl was predeceased by her brothers Jack and Leo Frick,
and is survived by her many dance students,
her teaching partner Lettie Burns, and many
nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at St. Mary's Church
At 10:30am January 16, 2020.
Memorial donations may be made to the charity of
Donor's choosing.


View the online memorial for Pearl K Frick
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 15, 2020
- ADVERTISEMENT -