Peggy Kapellas
Feb. 4, 1916-Aug 16, 2019
Hayward
Born Evangeline Sherwood in Boston, MA to John and Catherine (Brosnan) Sherwood, Peggy moved cross-county with her family in a Model A Ford in 1927. She would recall her father, upon driving over the Hayward hills and seeing the bay, saying, "This is where we'll stay." The family lived off B Street in Hayward and her father opened a barber shop on Main St.
During the Great Depression, she cared for her brother and two sisters while her mother recuperated from tuberculosis, all while continuing her own studies at Hayward Union High School (Class of 1935). During World War II, she worked at Naval Air Station Alameda and remained there for a number of years following the war. After taking several years off to raise a family, she returned to work as a retail clerk before retiring in her 70s.
She raised a daughter, Joanne, from her first husband (Joseph Burzenski), adopted a son, Jeffery, with her second husband (Pierre Kapellas) and also raised several foster children. She was an active member of Mt. Eden Presbyterian Church, served as church Deacon and was a long-time volunteer with a number of organizations around Hayward.
She loved to sing and her soprano once won a local radio talent contest. She sang for many years in her church choir and with the choir at Baywood Court Retirement Community in Castro Valley, even singing solos while in her 90s. She remained independent and active into her later years and would happily touch her toes or kick up her legs to display her agility. She also loved to travel, eat ice cream and was a fixture with the Southland Mall walkers.
She passed peacefully on August 16, 2019. She is survived by her daughter Joanne, son Jeffery, granddaughter Camille, grandson Tony, sister Beth and the many, many other friends and relations who were fortunate enough to meet her over the years.
A memorial service will be held on Sept. 28, 2019 at 11:00 am at New Bridges Presbyterian Church, 26236 Adrian Ave, Hayward.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 20, 2019