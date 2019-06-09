Peggy Lee Ginochio

April 1, 1931-June 2, 2019

Resident of Concord

Peggy was born April 1st, 1931 in Choctaw Oklahoma. She arrived in California, with her family, at the age of seven.

She graduated in 1949 from Fremont High School in Oakland. Afterward she studied art at California College of The Arts in Oakland.

At the age of nineteen, Peggy met Bobby Ginochio. They married in 1950, settled in Concord, and raised their five children.

Peggy remained in Concord until her passing on June 2 from stroke related issues.

She is survived by her three children; Debbie, David and Stephen. She also leaves behind her brother Mike (Barbara) Oles; sisters Vicki Taylor, Billye (David) Thurman and Marie Alcazar, as well as many nephews nieces and cousins.

Peggy was preceded in death by her husband Bobby; sons Michael and Bob; sister Joyce Duncan and brother Bill Oles.

Visitation at Moore's Mission Funeral Home, 1390 Monument Blvd., Concord from 4-8 p.m. Monday June 10 with a Vigil Service at 7 p.m. Private inurnment at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Lafayette. A Celebration of her life will take place at a later date.





View the online memorial for Peggy Lee Ginochio Published in East Bay Times on June 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary