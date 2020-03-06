East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Chapel of the Chimes
4499 Piedmont Avenue
Oakland, CA 94611
(510) 654-0123
Service
Saturday, Mar. 28, 2020
11:00 AM
Chapel of the Chimes
4499 Piedmont Avenue
Oakland, CA 94611
View Map

Peggy Martin Riddervold


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Peggy Martin Riddervold Obituary
Peggy Martin Riddervold
Resident of Walnut Creek
Peggy Martin Riddervold, 75, formerly of Oregon, passed away on February 27, 2020 due to vascular dementia with her husband of 47 years by her side.
Peggy was born on May 8, 1944 in Klamath Falls, Oregon to Maurice Clinton Martin and Ethel Edith Martin. Peggy graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Medical Lab Technology from Oregon Technical Institute (now Oregon Institute of Technology) in 1968. She married Glenn Riddervold on July 7, 1973. Peggy worked for Kaiser Medical Center, Oakland, in their genetics lab for thirty years. She subsequently worked at Children's Hospital Oakland for five years.
Peggy and her husband were original do-it-yourself home builders, expanding their house, which they lived in for 47 years. They took extensive road trips, visiting many of the U.S. National Parks with their daughters. In retirement, their travel went international, including multiple trips to Norway, as Peggy was an active member in both Daughters of Norway and Sons of Norway. Peggy greeted everyone with a smile, especially anyone with a dog.
Peggy is survived by her husband Glenn, daughters Karina Magurno (Sparks, NV) and Andrea Beaumont (Wilmette, IL) and their husbands, as well as her brother Richard Martin (Battle Ground, WA) and his wife, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Kay Martin (Eugene, OR).
A celebration of Life service celebrating Peggy's life will be conducted on March 28, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Chapel of the Chimes Oakland. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the (). Online condolences and memories can be shared with the family at https://oakland.chapelofthechimes.com.


View the online memorial for Peggy Martin Riddervold
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peggy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Chapel of the Chimes
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -