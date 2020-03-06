|
Peggy Martin Riddervold
Resident of Walnut Creek
Peggy Martin Riddervold, 75, formerly of Oregon, passed away on February 27, 2020 due to vascular dementia with her husband of 47 years by her side.
Peggy was born on May 8, 1944 in Klamath Falls, Oregon to Maurice Clinton Martin and Ethel Edith Martin. Peggy graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Medical Lab Technology from Oregon Technical Institute (now Oregon Institute of Technology) in 1968. She married Glenn Riddervold on July 7, 1973. Peggy worked for Kaiser Medical Center, Oakland, in their genetics lab for thirty years. She subsequently worked at Children's Hospital Oakland for five years.
Peggy and her husband were original do-it-yourself home builders, expanding their house, which they lived in for 47 years. They took extensive road trips, visiting many of the U.S. National Parks with their daughters. In retirement, their travel went international, including multiple trips to Norway, as Peggy was an active member in both Daughters of Norway and Sons of Norway. Peggy greeted everyone with a smile, especially anyone with a dog.
Peggy is survived by her husband Glenn, daughters Karina Magurno (Sparks, NV) and Andrea Beaumont (Wilmette, IL) and their husbands, as well as her brother Richard Martin (Battle Ground, WA) and his wife, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents and sister, Kay Martin (Eugene, OR).
A celebration of Life service celebrating Peggy's life will be conducted on March 28, 2020 at 11:00 am at the Chapel of the Chimes Oakland. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to the (). Online condolences and memories can be shared with the family at https://oakland.chapelofthechimes.com.
Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 6, 2020