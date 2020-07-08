Penny WestphalMay 10, 1945 - July 1, 2020Resident of Lafayette, CAPenny Lynne Westphal of Lafayette, CA passed away peacefully in her home of 47 years on July 1, 2020. She was surrounded by her family and friends whom she loved with all her heart. She was 75 years old and loved by many. She is survived by her loving husband, Roger, Daughter, Amy, Son, Tim, Brother, Warren, and 4 grandchildren.Penny was born May 10, 1945 in Colorado Springs, CO to Ruth and Warren Truitt. She was raised in El Cerrito, California and graduated from Harry Ells High School in 1963, where she was crowned homecoming queen. After graduation, she attended Contra Costa College and worked as a Parks Activities Director for the city of El Cerrito. She subsequently went on to work as an administrative assistant at Warner-Chilcot Laboratories and Kaiser Aluminum. Penny met Roger Westphal on a blind date when she was 20 years old. They married two years later, in 1967 and welcomed their daughter, Amy, in 1971. Penny managed to convince Roger to move to Lafayette in 1972, and their Son, Tim, was born shortly after, in 1973.Penny spent the next 47 years cultivating a beautiful, inspiring home and environment that she delighted in sharing with others. She was an avid gardener, enjoyed cooking and sharing food, playing cards (she usually won), being hilarious, reading and spending meaningful time with her longtime circle of friends. Family vacations were important to her and she treasured her time in Mexico, Tahoe, and Yolla Bolly. She was an intrepid traveler, covering much of the globe with Roger, loved to sing and dance and had an infectious enthusiasm for life. She was a partner of the highest caliber to her beloved husband Roger. They celebrated their 53rd wedding anniversary on June 17. Penny will be remembered as a person of integrity, humility and kindness by those who were lucky enough to know her.Memorial information to be available soon.Donations in memory of Penny may be made to:Hospice of the East Bay3470 Buskirk AvenuePleasant Hill, CA 94523