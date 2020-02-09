|
Perry Maxwell
September 29, 1937 - January 20, 2020
Resident of San Ramon
Perry Maxwell of San Ramon, CA passed away peacefully on January 20, 2020. Born in 1937, he had a great childhood living in the LA area creating many wonderful memories. Out of college he started a career as an Engineer but soon discovered his passion for sales and marketing. He had a very successful career for over 40 years. His pride and joy were his family and he wasn't shy about sharing it.
Perry is survived by the love of his life and wife of 53 years, Buddie aka "Bryant", daughter Kasie and son-in-law Branko, daughter Lori and son-in-law Kurt, son Matt and daughter-in-law Melanie, granddaughters Devonnie, Hunter, Riley, Blake, McKenna and grandson Mason. He also leaves his beloved grandcritters and countless family and friends.
His joyful spirit, generous heart and constant source of entertainment will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Family and friends are invited to attend the Funeral Mass on Friday, February 28, 2020 at 11:00 am at St. Joan of Arc Catholic Church, 2501 San Ramon Valley Blvd. in San Ramon. A reception will follow at the Church.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2020