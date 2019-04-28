Perry "Tony" Thomas

August 19, 1940 - April 17, 2019

Walnut Creek

Tony Thomas passed away suddenly in Walnut Creek on April 17, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was 78 years old. Tony was the son of Perry and Dorothy Thomas and was the older brother of Kathleen. He is survived by his wife of 45 years, Vi-Ann, his children Michele, Michael and Tony. He had eight grandchildren and one great grandchild. He was born and raised in Berkeley and was a member of the very successful Berkeley High School Football team in the late 1950s and went on to play at Santa Rosa State. He owned and operated Thomas Hairstyles in Albany for many years before moving with his family to Southern California. He enjoyed living on Lido Island in Newport Beach, but returned to the East Bay in 1988. Throughout his life, he was an avid golfer and sailor who delighted in adventure. He loved his family and everyone who knew him was enriched by his story telling and infectious personality. The service to honor him and celebrate his life will be held on May 3, 2019 at Creekside Community Church in Alamo at 1:30 PM followed by a short reception at the church.





