Pete Patrikios

June 5, 1925 - June 10, 2019

Longtime Resident of Oakland

Pete Patrikios age 94 passed away June 10, 2019, he was born in Kalamos, Greece. Pete came to the USA in 1950 after serving in the Greek Navy during the civil war and made Oakland his home. He was a longtime member of the Ascension Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Oakland. His last employment was with Westinghouse Electric in Emeryville and Bay Alarm. Survived by his wife Helen, sons Tom (Celina), John (Tami) and 4 grandchildren: Chris, Nick, Peter, Nicole and two great grandchildren: Brayden and Addison and a brother, Spiro and sister, Armioni in Greece and many nieces and nephews in both countries. Trisagion Service will be held on Monday June 17th at 7pm Funeral Service will be held on Tuesday June 18th at 10am. Both services to be at Ascension Greek Orthodox Cathedral – 4700 Lincoln Ave, Oakland

Interment to follow at Mountain View Cemetery at 5000 Piedmont Ave, Oakland. For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745)





View the online memorial for Pete Patrikios Published in East Bay Times on June 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary