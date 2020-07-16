Pete R. CervantezJuly 31, 1932 - July 13, 2020Resident of Union City, CAPete R. Cervantez was born on July 31, 1932 in Abilene, Texas. A resident of Decoto, California for 73 years, Pete passed away on July 13, 2020. He is survived by his wife of 59 years Maria Elena, his children, Pete, Lupe, Tony (Irma) and Victoria, his grandchildren, Amanda, Melissa, Nikki (Philip), Vanessa, Martin, Philip, and Matthew. He is also survived by his sister Carmen Casarez and brother Raymond Cervantez and several nieces and nephews and other family members. He is preceded in death by his father and mother, Apolinar and Paula Cervantez, brothers Torribio "Chapo", Trine, and Martin, and sisters Lupe, Dolores "Lola" and Flora.Pete attended Washington High School in Fremont, CA and joined the US Air Force in 1951. After serving in Japan he returned home and started working at Pacific State Steel in Union City for over 25 years and retired from New Haven Unified School District where he worked for 15 years. Pete enjoyed playing softball where he was known to be a great pitcher. He bowled at the Holiday Bowl on Mission Blvd where he met the love of his life. Pete was a diehard Raider fan and became a season ticket holder as soon as they returned to Oakland. Family meant everything to him, he looked forward to spending Sunday's with them, watching sports, eating, drinking, laughing and was always ready to take a tequila shot or two. He was blessed to have the best neighbors anyone could ask for, Rick & Yvonne Munoz, they were there for him anytime, day or night. He is loved and will be missed but will forever be in our hearts.Due to the current health situation, the service and burial will be private.