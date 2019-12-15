East Bay Times Obituaries
Alameda Funeral & Cremation Services - Alameda
1415 Oak Street
Alameda, CA 94501
(510) 522-6020
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
7:00 PM
Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Ascension
4700 Lincoln Ave.
Oakland, CA
Peter Barnhart


1969 - 2019
Peter Barnhart
October 13, 1969 - December 9, 2019
Resident of the East Bay
Peter Barnhart passed away December 9, 2019 at the age of 50. Beloved Son of Maria and Dan Barnhart, Brother of Michael Barnhart, Uncle of Christina, Daniel, David and Sarah Barnhart. He was an employee of Dome Construction.
Peter was born in Cyprus October 13, 1969.
Family and friends are invited to attend Trisagion Services Tuesday December 17, 2019 at 7:00pm and Funeral Services Wednesday December 18, 2019, both services at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Ascension, 4700 Lincoln Ave., Oakland, CA. Interment Rolling Hills Memorial Park, Richmond, CA. For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).


Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019
