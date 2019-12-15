|
|
Peter Barnhart
October 13, 1969 - December 9, 2019
Resident of the East Bay
Peter Barnhart passed away December 9, 2019 at the age of 50. Beloved Son of Maria and Dan Barnhart, Brother of Michael Barnhart, Uncle of Christina, Daniel, David and Sarah Barnhart. He was an employee of Dome Construction.
Peter was born in Cyprus October 13, 1969.
Family and friends are invited to attend Trisagion Services Tuesday December 17, 2019 at 7:00pm and Funeral Services Wednesday December 18, 2019, both services at the Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Ascension, 4700 Lincoln Ave., Oakland, CA. Interment Rolling Hills Memorial Park, Richmond, CA. For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).
View the online memorial for Peter Barnhart
Published in East Bay Times on Dec. 15, 2019