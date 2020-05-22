Peter Brickman MohrJuly 7, 1935 - May 18, 2020Resident of LivermorePeter passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. He was born on July 7, 1935 in Washington DC. He grew up in Las Vegas and graduated from University of Nevada as a mechanical engineer. He worked at Livermore Lab starting in 1956 and after retiring moved to Point Arena, CA. His last years were spent in Vallejo, CA.His first marriage was to Alice Wilson and they had two daughters; Christina Mohr (Matt Guerreiro) and Diana DeAraujo (Larry). Peter's second marriage was to Carolyn DeSha (deceased) and was a stepfather to Lori Paciulla (Bill) and Heather DeSha.Peter had seven grandchildren; Nickey and Clare Guerreiro, Greg Battna, Emily, Lauren and Nicholas Paciulla, and Angelica Ibarra. He is survived by his siblings, Ralph Mohr and Ruth Mohr.His lifelong hobby was flying and traveling. While in Livermore, he was a member of St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church. While in Vallejo, he was a member of at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Benicia.There will be a private ceremony at Fish Rock Cemetery in Mendocino county at a later date.