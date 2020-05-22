Peter Brickman Mohr
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter Brickman Mohr
July 7, 1935 - May 18, 2020
Resident of Livermore
Peter passed away on Monday, May 18, 2020. He was born on July 7, 1935 in Washington DC. He grew up in Las Vegas and graduated from University of Nevada as a mechanical engineer. He worked at Livermore Lab starting in 1956 and after retiring moved to Point Arena, CA. His last years were spent in Vallejo, CA.
His first marriage was to Alice Wilson and they had two daughters; Christina Mohr (Matt Guerreiro) and Diana DeAraujo (Larry). Peter's second marriage was to Carolyn DeSha (deceased) and was a stepfather to Lori Paciulla (Bill) and Heather DeSha.
Peter had seven grandchildren; Nickey and Clare Guerreiro, Greg Battna, Emily, Lauren and Nicholas Paciulla, and Angelica Ibarra. He is survived by his siblings, Ralph Mohr and Ruth Mohr.
His lifelong hobby was flying and traveling. While in Livermore, he was a member of St. Bartholomew Episcopal Church. While in Vallejo, he was a member of at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Benicia.
There will be a private ceremony at Fish Rock Cemetery in Mendocino county at a later date.


View the online memorial for Peter Brickman Mohr



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on May 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Graham-Hitch Mortuary
4167 First Street
Pleasanton, CA 94566-6705
(925) 846-5624
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 22, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Graham-Hitch Mortuary
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved