Peter Christopher Pappas
Aug. 25, 1945 - Oct. 01-2019
Antioch, Ca.
Peter Christopher Pappas passed away on Tuesday, October 1st. 2019
Peter was born in Boston, Massachusetts and joined the US Navy where he served in the Vietnam War. He was later stationed at Treasure lsland. Peter worked at the Concord Naval Weapons Station while attending night school at John F. Kennedy University where he earned a Juris doctorate degree and then became a lawyer.
Peter tirelessly represented clients in Contra Costa County for more than forty years, successfully helping people with matters in Bankruptcy, Tax, Real Estate, Criminal, Probate and Estate, and Personal lnjury Law. ln 2008, Peter was awarded a certificate of appreciation from the Contra Costa County Superior Court for his significant and valuable contribution to the court and to the public.
Peter coached baseball for his grandsons' at little league and Antioch Babe Ruth where he served on the Board and sponsored many surrounding leagues and players so they could afford to play the game. Peter's favorite pastimes were spending time with his family, horse racing, fantasy football, watching the New England Patriots, Boston Red Sox, and Boston Celtics on TV, and following his granddaughter, Athena's collegiate softball career.
Peter was a devoted father, grandfather and great grandfather. He is survived by his daughter Maria Pappas-Rajotte and her husband Rob Dial. His grandchildren, Peter Tsompanas and his significant other Veronica Aku, Nicholas Tsompanas and his fiance, Katie McDaniel, Athena Golling, Gracie Dial and one great granddaughter, Kiana Tsompanas all of Antioch, California.
Peter was the youngest child of six and last living son of Teddy Pappas and Mary Massura. Brother of the late Arthur Pappas, Cornelia Flavin, John Pappas, Pauline MacDonald and Georgia Griffin. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews all over the country.
His very generous loving and giving spirit will be missed by all who knew him.
Friends and family are invited to a Rosary on Thursday Oct.17th at 7:00 p.m. and a funeral service on Oct. 18th at 11:00 a.m. at St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church, 1955 Kirker Pass Road, Concord, California. Entombment will follow at Oak View Memorial Cemetery in Antioch, California with US Navy Military Honors.
ln lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church Building Fund. St. Demetrios Greek Orthodox Church
(925) 676-6967
Published in East Bay Times on Oct. 13, 2019