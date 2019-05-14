Peter Corona, PhD

December 22, 1928 ~ February 28, 2019

Resident of Walnut Creek

Dr. Peter Corona was proud to have been an educator for forty-seven years. For thirty-four of those years, he served as superintendent at Sunol, Benicia, Castaic and Emeryville. He was a teacher, principal and business manager. He taught in the Walnut Creek School District.

He was born in San Diego into a commercial fishing family. He attended San Diego City College where he graduated first in his class and won top honors in athletics. He received a BA in history at U.C. Berkeley. He played baseball and led the league at batting. Later, he became Cal's junior varsity coach. He received his MA from S.F. State and PhD from US International University.

He taught at Ohlone College and Cal State Long Beach. He served as president of the Livermore Historical Society and the Pleasanton Rotary. In Walnut Creek, he was Chairman of the Parks and Recreation Committee.

He joined Toastmasters, was a gifted speaker, and won many awards. At 70, he became hooked on race walking and won countless races. Two scholarships were set up in his name.

He wrote two books, San Diego, The Way it Was, and Sunol, Never Too Small to Succeed. He taught a Fit After 50 class at the Diablo Valley College. His philosophy was to walk daily, maintain good posture and, above all, enjoy life.

He was survived by his wife Yolanda, son Joel, daughter Marvee, and five grandchildren.

Private services were held.





View the online memorial for Peter Corona, PhD Published in East Bay Times on May 14, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary