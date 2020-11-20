I played on the Piedmont High varsity baseball team for two years, and one of those years we won the NCS Championship at the Oakland Coliseum. That year I used a batting glove that Coach La gave to me after seeing that I didn't have any. Don't tell the other coaches, but he was by far my favorite. I remember learning about all of his achievements as a high school and college student-athlete, and I was shocked because he carried himself with such a humble and gentle nature. His life and legacy is one that I will always admire. Thank you, Coach La.

Jeremy George

Student