1/1
Peter Hall LaChapelle
23,1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Peter's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Peter Hall LaChapelle
February 23, 1936 - November 3, 2020
Resident of Oakland, CA
Pete was born in Detroit, Michigan and grew up in Webster Groves, MO and Denver, CO. Pete attended East High School in Denver and played for both the High School baseball and basketball teams. He played two years on the All-State basketball team and would later be inducted into the East High School Sports Hall of Fame for his many achievements in both sports.
He then attended Stanford University and played on both the basketball and baseball teams for the Indians. He joined the Beta Theta Pi fraternity and graduated with a B.A. in Economics.
Pete subsequently earned a law degree at Lincoln Law School in San Jose and spent a 30 year career working as a Deputy District Attorney for the Alameda County Counsel's office. But Pete's true joy was spent outside the office on the baseball field as a coach. He coached a variety of teams of all ages for over 45 years, including Hyatt House in the Young America League in Oakland, the Highlanders in the Piedmont Pony league, and was also an Assistant Coach for the Piedmont High School baseball team. Hundreds of kids know him as Coach LaChapelle, the guy that remembered their birthdays, what position they played, their batting average or ERA, and usually a career highlight or two. After retirement, Pete continued to coach at Piedmont High long after his children were grown, keeping score and helping to mentor new generations of players.
He loved watching the San Francisco Giants and was in attendance for some of the team's most memorable moments: opening day at Candlestick Park, the last game played at Candlestick, Barry Bonds' record setting home run, opening day at Pac Bell Park, and the winning 2014 World Series game at AT&T park between the Giants and the KC Royals.
He was an avid runner, running every day around Lake Merritt or the trails in the Oakland Hills.
Pete spent a lifetime loving music - whether it was singing at a party, playing his ukulele, harmonizing with friends and family, music was a constant source of joy. What started out as an opportunity to join the Kingston Trio became a personal hobby shared with family and friends over a lifetime.
Pete was best known for his dry wit and fantastic sense of humor. Never without a quick comeback, or a great practical joke, Pete always loved the joy of a good "one-liner."
Pete is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Barbara LaChapelle; Son Steve of Oakland, CA, Daughter Tracy with her life partner, Sid Wagner, and her son, Michael Hageman, of Cobb, CA; Son Tom with wife Alex and their daughters, Sadie and Josie, of San Luis Obispo, CA; Son Erik with wife, Mayra and their son, Oliver, of Alcala de Henares, Madrid, Spain; Step-daughter, Suzanne Heske and her sons, Alden, Benjamin, and Owen of Piedmont, CA; and Step-son, Jeffrey Cathrall with wife, Brenda and their son, Jake, of Rock Tavern, NY.
There will be a private celebration of life with family. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Piedmont High School Boosters Club, The Pete LaChapelle Baseball Fund: https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=Y7Y3YB2F4NS7E


View the online memorial for Peter Hall LaChapelle

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 20, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by East Bay Times

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

9 entries
November 19, 2020
My Cousin Pete, the lead off cousin from the Martha and Peter tree!
While we only had brief connections/visits from roughly 70 years ago, I remember vividly Merle and Jo talking alot about you and your early plaudits. Well Done!!! May You Rest In Peace!
Chuck, Stuart and Lil’s Son
Family
November 18, 2020
My condolences. RIP Cousin!
Gary LaChapelle
Family
November 17, 2020
You were blessed to have him and he loved his family. Pete was a class act!
Christopher Kyriacou
Friend
November 17, 2020
Thinking of the wonderful times when Coach LaChapelle instilled his wisdom, experience, humor and love for baseball with me. Looking back on my career, I would not have made it as far as I did without Coach Pete encouraging me at a young age to be better. I will cherish the memories on the field and the many times that he played the banjo with my late Uncle Joe in our backyard. Much love to the entire LaChapelle family, especially the ones I knew best, Barbara, Erik and Jeff. Thinking about you all.
Mike Ramseyer
Student
November 17, 2020
great buddy; fantastic youth coach; great teacher; could sing; great rf er. be much missed.
hank carlson
Friend
November 17, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 16, 2020
Such a wonderful guy. I loved playing music with him and running around Lake Merritt and on the trails in EBRP. So sorry for your loss.
Sally Wilkins
Friend
November 16, 2020
Sending sincere condolences to the extended LaChapelle clan.
Nancy Wilkins Fitzpatrick
Friend
November 16, 2020
I played on the Piedmont High varsity baseball team for two years, and one of those years we won the NCS Championship at the Oakland Coliseum. That year I used a batting glove that Coach La gave to me after seeing that I didn't have any. Don't tell the other coaches, but he was by far my favorite. I remember learning about all of his achievements as a high school and college student-athlete, and I was shocked because he carried himself with such a humble and gentle nature. His life and legacy is one that I will always admire. Thank you, Coach La.
Jeremy George
Student
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved