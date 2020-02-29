|
Peter J. Fabrizi
April 9, 1930 – February 24, 2020
Resident of Crockett, CA
Peter J Fabrizi passed away peacefully in his sleep at the age of 89 on the morning of Monday, February 24, 2020. Many knew Peter as "Lou" and knew him for his friendly and honest personality. Peter loved to dance and socialize and was a lifelong 49er fan. He was fierce when it came to his family, which always came first above all other things. His generous loving spirt will be missed by all who knew him.
Peter was born in Geneva, New York and moved to Crockett, CA at the age of 9. He graduated from John Swett High School in 1949, were he was voted All American for sports. Peter served in the US Army from 1951 – 1953. After his service he was a Carpenter for a short period of time, before he started his career at C&H Sugar Refinery. Peter worked at C&H for 42 years, ending his career as a Supervisor. Peter was married 37 years and had 7 children.
Peter is preceded in death by his wife Dahleen Fabrizi, his daughter Diana Fabrizi, his parents Orlando and Philomena Fabrizi, his sisters and their husbands, Vinie (Fabrizi) and William Donahue, Mary Katheryn (Fabrizi) and Lawrence Marella, Gerald Pierce, his grandchildren Aaron McGee and April Fabrizi.
Peter is survived by his children, Michael and Deborah Fabrizi, Elizabeth Fabrizi and James Patterson, John Fabrizi, Joseph Fabrizi, Marilyn (Fabrizi) and Mario Molinari, Alice (Fabrizi) and Steven Young. His Sister Anna Pierce. His Grandchildren, Annette McGee, Charlene Downs and Dayton Radovich, Samantha (Fabrizi) and Lloyd Osborn, Kimberly Fabrizi, Dominque and Christopher Vogelpohl, Danielle Molinari, Dylan Young and Sydney Young. His Great-grandchildren, Brittney Acosta, Dayton Radovich Jr., Dominica Vogelpohl, Christopher Vogelpohl Jr., Lloyd Osborn Jr., and Amelia Osborn.
Family and friends are invited to Saint Joseph Cemetery in San Pablo for a Visitation on Thursday, March 5th from 4-8 pm and a Funeral Service Friday, March 6th starting at 11am. The Burial and Reception will follow and will also be at Saint Joseph Cemetery located at 2540 Church Lane in San Pablo (510) 234-2012.
The family would like to give special thanks and gratitude to Sherry Thrush for the time and care she gave Peter Fabrizi in his time of need.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 29, 2020