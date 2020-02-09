|
|
Peter J. Norgaard
October 9, 1946 to February 3, 2020
Brentwood
Pete passed away on Monday, February 3, 2020. Pete was the only child of Hank and Pat Norgaard. He is survived by "The luckiest woman in the world" Debbie Norgaard. He is also survived by his 4 beautiful children; daughter #1, Anjanette Gallia and son-in-law, Jason, daughter #1 Stacy Norgaard, daughter #1 Danielle Norgaard, and the golden child, his son, Nicholas Norgaard and soon to be daughter-in-law, Jessica Fiore. Pete's grandchildren include Gina Gallia, Liliana and Giana Santiago and grand dog Hurley Norgaard. Pete is survived by his two brother-in-law's, Mike Dillman, his wife and children and Steve Dillman. Pete is also survived by his cousin Kathy Hendry.
Pete was born and raised in Pinole, California. He attended elementary school in Pinole and graduated from Richmond High School. He graduated from California State University, Hayward's Teacher Education Program in 1971. His teaching career included Downer Jr. High and Pinole Valley High School where he was a History, PE teacher and basketball coach. Under Pete's coaching, the team won the North Coast Sectional's in 1980. After he left teaching in 1986, he went to work for Lathrop Construction. Pete then joined Van Pelt Construction in the late 90's where he worked until his retirement in 2018.
Pete, an avid/mediocre golfer, enjoyed spending time with and traveling with his family, betting on his favorite teams, going to March Madness, attending local sporting events, and going to the horse races including the Kentucky Derby which he was able to check off his bucket list. He continued his love of coaching through his children's sporting activities. He loved going to concerts and especially loved concerts in the park when the Breakfast Club was performing.
Pete was known for his quick wit, sarcastic sense of humor and giant heart of gold. Those closest to Pete knew he was the kind of man that would give the shirt off his back for any of his friends or family; he was always there for everyone and made everyone in his life feel important especially in their most trying times.
A Celebration of Pete's life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donation can be made to two of Pete's favorite charities that he worked closely with:
Deuker Memorial Scholarship Foundation C/O Lathrop Construction Associates, 4001 Park Road, Benicia, CA 94510
Shirley Ann Foundation LLC, 550 Harvest Park Drive, Suite B, Brentwood, CA 94514
View the online memorial for Peter J. Norgaard
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 9, 2020