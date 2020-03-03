Home

Peter Jacques Sanderson

On Tuesday, January 21, 2020, Peter Sanderson, loving Uncle and compassionate friend to all he knew, passed away at the age of 77. Peter was born August 4, 1942 in Cannes, France to Andre and Marie Sanderson. He lived in Paris, France where he majored in Drama performing in many classical plays. He then moved to the San Francisco Bay Area in 1975.
His passion was to create "Masks' which are unique and diverse. Also a published author, "Looking Within' and co-founder of the Artistic Group "Introspective moment".
He leaves behind his sister Josette, nephew Eric, niece Pascale and great nephews Etienne, Didier, Beau and Brandon Chevreux.


Published in East Bay Times on Mar. 3, 2020
