Peter "Voice Box" Jepsen

October 13, 1943 ~ February 23, 2019

Resident of Richmond, California

Pete Jepsen passed away on Sunday February 23, 2019. He was born in Germany, emigrated to America with Magda, his mother, when he was 8 and settled in Richmond. He lived 20+ years with his wife Oralia in Atchison Village. (Pete worked for many years as a Teamster in the 60's and as a glazier).

He is survived by his daughter Barbara and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Pete was well-known to tavern owners and barkeeps from Oakland to Crockett and was a friend to all. A proud member of Bayview Eagles, El Cerrito.

He leaves behind many friends including his dear neighbors and the credit union women, who watched over him in Atchison Village. Lift a glass to Pete as he journeys to join his Mom, wife and dog, Taco.

Memorial Service to be held from 2-5 PM on March 24, 2019 at Bayview Eagles, 3223 Carlson Blvd., El Cerrito, CA 94530.





