|
|
Peter L. McCorkell
October 1, 1946 - December 24, 2019
Resident of Lafayette & Dillon Beach, CA
Pete was home with his wife Candy and his cats when his 17 year journey with Parkinson's Disease ended peacefully Christmas Eve morning. He was dearly loved by the McCorkell and Boisits families on the East Coast, Candy's family, "bonus son" Benjamin Hellerstein (Jaime) and "bonus daughter" Cara Lucier (Sebastian), all of whom he was so proud, and a host of friends around the world.
Rutherford, New Jersey was his hometown, parents Marie & Frank McCorkell, and older brother Tom providing him with a strong ethical and moral foundation, along with BSA, earning his Eagle. He was always prepared, thrifty, kind, reverent and brave. Graduating with the Class of 1964 from the Carmelite Junior Seminary, Hamilton MA and following further seminary study, Pete joined the Navy serving aboard the USS Trutta, SS 421 a diesel submarine from 1966-1970. He remained a proud submariner ever after; his ashes will be scattered outside the Golden Gate. "Rest your oar, Sailor. We've got the watch."
Married January 19, 1973 at Church of the Resurrection, Candy and Pete lived most of their almost 47 years in Pleasant Hill and Lafayette, while also enjoying the community and beautiful sunsets in Dillon Beach CA on the Marin Coast.
A member of the Boalt Hall Class of 1975, his long and distinguished legal career was spent mainly at large corporations in the Bay Area; Kaiser Industries, Amfac, Fair Isaac Company and Wells Fargo, retiring in 2011.
Life member of the Walnut Creek Model Railroad Society, long time volunteer board member of Swords to Plowshares serving veterans in SF and the East Bay, he enjoyed his time and friendships made with both organizations, proud of their work and mission. Quiet and unassuming, he was an altogether nice guy.
His funeral will be held Saturday February 15, 10am at Church of the Resurrection, 399 Gregory Lane, Pleasant Hill. In September a memorial Celebration of Life will be held at a location in Lafayette, TBA.
If you are of a mind, raise a glass to the old sailor, Irish through and through, whose blue eyes and bad jokes were with him to the end.
Remembrances may be made to the Walnut Creek Model Railroad Society or Swords to Plowshares, 1060 Howard St, SF 94103. No flowers, please.
View the online memorial for Peter L. McCorkell
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 19, 2020