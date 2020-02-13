|
Peter Michael Pedersen
June 11, 1956 - Feb. 7, 2020
Resident of Antioch
Peter died peacefully on February 7, 2020 after an extended illness which he bravely endured. He lived a life of simplicity and love and was a blessing to his family and friends. He is survived by his father and mother, Peter and Daisy Pedersen of Walnut Creek; his brother John (Heather) and nieces Hope and Joy Pedersen of Vacaville; and his sister Sandy (John) O'Connell of Phoenix, AZ. We are eternally grateful to Skyline Vista group home where Peter lived the last twenty years of his life, and Mission Hope Day Program for enhancing Peter's daily life with activities and connection. Peter was born on June 11, 1956 in Fresno, CA. He is remembered most for his kind and loving spirit. He competed in Special Olympics early in his life where he enjoyed swimming, basketball, and track and field events. Peter will be greatly missed and remain forever in our hearts. Family burial service will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 at 1pm at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, 1965 Reliez Valley Rd., Lafayette, CA 94549. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Special Olympics in Peter's memory.
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 13, 2020