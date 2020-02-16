|
|
Peter N. Economos
November 2, 1944 - January 24, 2020
Resident of Danville
Pete Economos, age 75, of Danville, CA., passed away quietly with his family by his side on January 24, 2020. Pete was born November 2, 1944, in Mitchell, South Dakota, to parents of Greek heritage. After high school graduation he attended the University of South Dakota at Vermillion for one year prior to receiving an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point. In 1967 Pete graduated and received his commissioning into the field artillery from West Point.
After successful completion of field artillery training at Fort Sill, OK he went to Army Ranger School at Fort Benning, GA where he received his Ranger tab. In 1969 he was deployed to Vietnam where he served with distinction. After leaving the army he continued his education earning an MBA in 1972 from UCLA. Pete enjoyed a successful 20-year career with IBM. He left IBM and joined Merrill Lynch in 1993 to become a financial consultant. Again, he continued to excel and built a successful practice. Clients appreciated his absolute honesty, sincere care for them and his ability to navigate the intricacies of the financial markets. He retired in 2019. Pete loved to travel, follow current events, spend time with friends and family. He is survived by his loving wife of 25 years Susan, sons Peter (Tanya) and Nick (Melissa) Economos, stepsons Dustin Deeks Lederer (Kim) and Mike Deeks (Alice). Pete had 6 grandkids who loved their special "Bubba" and 3 step grand kids who loved their "papa". Pete always had a wonderful sense of humor and an infectious smile. He fought his final battle with grace and courage. Trisagion services will be held Thursday February 20, 2020 at 7:00 pm and Funeral Services Friday, February 21, 11:00 am at Greek Orthodox Cathedral of the Ascension, 4700 Lincoln Ave, Oakland, Interment Oakmont Memorial Park, Lafayette, celebration of life at Round Hill Country Club in Alamo from 12:30-5:00 pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Lafayette CA. For further information please call, Harry W. Greer, Funeral Director (FDR-745).
View the online memorial for Peter N. Economos
Published in East Bay Times on Feb. 16, 2020