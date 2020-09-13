1/1
Peter Paul Sorci
1965 - 2020
Peter Paul Sorci
February 13, 1965 - August 19, 2020
Resident of Brentwood, CA
It is with great sadness that family of our beloved Peter Paul Sorci announces his sudden and unexpected passing. Our beloved Peter is survived by Father Peter, (Roseanne), Mother Kathleen, Sister's Gina, Traci & Carla and Brother's Paul, David & Nicholas. Our dearly Peter is also, survived by many of his very close family members and many friends. Peter was a very kindhearted person who cared passionately about his family and friendships throughout his life. Peter genuinely enjoyed his many years at Safeway and had a sincere warmth within him towards all his coworkers and customers. Peter was a huge sports fan and enjoyed cheering on his all-time favorite team, the Green Bay Packers… Due to Covid-19, the Sorci Family respectfully agreed for no Funeral Memorial Services. The Sorci family wants to send out many blessings to everyone from the Brentwood Safeway and from Willy's Bagels showing our appreciation for your kindness and thoughtfulness making Peter's Vigil so very extra special in memory of him. Rest In Peace, Peter...
Condolences welcome; (nicksorci@comcast.net)


View the online memorial for Peter Paul Sorci

Published in East Bay Times on Sep. 13, 2020.
