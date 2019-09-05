East Bay Times Obituaries
|
Services
Wilson & Kratzer Civic Center Chapel
455 24th St.
Richmond, CA 94804
510-232-4383
Viewing
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Wilson & Kratzer Civic Center Chapel
455 24th St.
Richmond, CA 94804
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Sep. 12, 2019
11:00 AM
Wilson & Kratzer Civic Center Chapel
455 24th St.
Richmond, CA 94804
View Map
Peter T. Avila


1951 - 2019
Peter T. Avila Obituary
Peter T. Avila
July 14, 1951 ~ Sept. 1, 2019
Resident of Richmond, CA
Peter Avila passed away at the age of 68 at his home in Richmond. He meant a lot to so many. Family and friends are invited to attend services honoring Peter at Wilson & Kratzer Civic Center Chapel 455 24th St. Richmond. A viewing will be held on Wed. 9-11-19 from 5-8 pm. Funeral Service on Thurs. 9-12-19 at 11 am followed by a burial service at St. Joseph's Cemetery, 2540 Church Ln, San Pablo, Ca. wilsonkratzermortuaries.com, 510-232-4383


Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 5, 2019
