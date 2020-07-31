1/
Sunrise: July 24, 1948 - Sunset: July 6, 2020
Resident of Oakland
Sadly, Peter T. Wolf passed away on July 6th in Emeryville, CA at the age of 71. Peter is survived by his loving sister, Barbara (Neal) Schwartz of New York, his nephew Matthew W. Towt of San Diego, and son Nicholas R. Abrams, San Diego, CA. Peter is preceded in death by his parents, Tom and Joy Wolf of La Jolla, CA, and his sister, Katherine A. Wolf of San Diego, CA.
Peter would have said he was living his best life. While in the Navy, Peter traveled extensively, excelled in various careers ranging from restaurant interior design, white water rafting, and trade show installations and had the joy of exploring and bringing to light all of his artistic and creative skills in his various pursuits and endeavors. Peter loved his solitude, his beloved kitties, tinkering with his antique watches, creating short videos and photographs of his creations, and the company of his good friends. Peter will be deeply missed by his friends and family.
Donations can be made in Peter's honor to the:
mainecoonadoptions.com or the San Diego Zoo.


