Peter V Lunardi, Jr.
September 10, 1934 - April 28, 2020
Resident of San Ramon
Pete passed away on April 28th from complications of Parkinson's Disease. He was 85 years old. He was born in Alameda to the late Peter V Lunardi Sr., and Frances Snider. He is predeceased by his sister Rae Gan and son Peter V Lunardi, III. Upon graduating from Alameda High School he joined the Navy Air and trained as an airplane mechanic. After discharge two years later he managed the gas station at the Alameda Naval Air Station. On November 10, 1955 he married his high school sweetheart Verna Schott. They remained happily married for 64 years.
During his career years he was a sales representative for a wholesale drug and sundry company and also the Robbins Company which sold service award programs to large businesses. He was an avid golfer for years and played all over the Bay Area. When his back started acting up he took up tennis at Round Hill Country Club. Unfortunately tennis took its tole on his back so off he went to the Card Clubs to play Texas Hold'em. He loved doing that for as long as he was able and made many friends there.
He was a wonderful husband, father, father-in-law, brother, uncle, grandfather and great grandfather to a large family. He is survived by his wife Verna, daughters Vicki Moran and Becki Saude, daughter-in-law Jeanine Lunardi, son-in-law Tim Moran, sister Lois Knapp, seven grandchildren and four and a quarter great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be planned for later in the year. You may donate to a charity of your choice or Parkinson's Foundation.
View the online memorial for Peter V Lunardi, Jr.
September 10, 1934 - April 28, 2020
Resident of San Ramon
Pete passed away on April 28th from complications of Parkinson's Disease. He was 85 years old. He was born in Alameda to the late Peter V Lunardi Sr., and Frances Snider. He is predeceased by his sister Rae Gan and son Peter V Lunardi, III. Upon graduating from Alameda High School he joined the Navy Air and trained as an airplane mechanic. After discharge two years later he managed the gas station at the Alameda Naval Air Station. On November 10, 1955 he married his high school sweetheart Verna Schott. They remained happily married for 64 years.
During his career years he was a sales representative for a wholesale drug and sundry company and also the Robbins Company which sold service award programs to large businesses. He was an avid golfer for years and played all over the Bay Area. When his back started acting up he took up tennis at Round Hill Country Club. Unfortunately tennis took its tole on his back so off he went to the Card Clubs to play Texas Hold'em. He loved doing that for as long as he was able and made many friends there.
He was a wonderful husband, father, father-in-law, brother, uncle, grandfather and great grandfather to a large family. He is survived by his wife Verna, daughters Vicki Moran and Becki Saude, daughter-in-law Jeanine Lunardi, son-in-law Tim Moran, sister Lois Knapp, seven grandchildren and four and a quarter great grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of life will be planned for later in the year. You may donate to a charity of your choice or Parkinson's Foundation.
View the online memorial for Peter V Lunardi, Jr.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in East Bay Times on May 8, 2020.