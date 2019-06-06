Peter "Zell" Zelalich

Mar. 27, 1928 ~ Jun. 2, 2019

Former Concord Resident

Peter Zell passed away on June 2, 2019. He was born March 27,1928 in San Francisco."Pete" graduated from George Washington High School in San Francisco. In 1948, he married his high school sweetheart Jean Parker and they have been together 71 years. He served 2 years in the U.S. Army from 1952-1954.

He retired in 1988 after working 42 years for the Shell Oil Co. and spent his final 26 years at the Martinez Refinery as a Purchasing Representative. In 1997 after 35 years in Concord, Pete and his wife moved to Chico. He is a member of the Shell Oil Martinez Alumni and Chico Elks Lodge #423. Pete and Jean enjoyed daily walks, dancing, golf, traveling and especially family and friends. Pete and Jean still met 3 times a year with old high school classmates. He is survived by his wife Jean, daughters Dawn Fletcher of Lake Whitney, TX. Jill Howard of Chesapeake, VA. 14 grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild. Services will be private at Pete's request. Memorial Donations can be made to in care of Brusie Funeral Home. Online condolences can be sent to the family at www.brusiefh.com





