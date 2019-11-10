|
Pherne Craig Shrewsbury
March 13, 1922 – October 28, 2019
Resident of Danville
Pherne passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by her family. Always a dynamic force, she will be dearly missed.
Born in Wilmington, Illinois, the first child of Frances and Walter Craig, she excelled at school, and won many 4H blue ribbons for her dressmaking.
Valedictorian at University of Alabama, she graduated Class of 1944 with a BS in Business Administration. Accepting the best of the job offers, she became the traveling auditor for Olan Mills Photography Studios, covering 11 states. At the end of the war, she joined MacArthur's Army of Occupation in Japan. In 1952, in Honolulu, she met and married Everett Shrewsbury. Coming to the Bay Area in 1954 with their baby girl, Alaine, they had 3 more children: Karen, Laurence and Charles. During this period, she was the largest franchise owner in Stauffer Salons, owning seven.
Her real estate career began in 1971, and by 1983, she was a co-owner and broker at Executive Brokers in Walnut Creek, specializing in Rossmoor. In 1990, she was vice president of the Contra Costa Association of Realtors, and Realtor of the Year. She was chairwoman of the Contra Costa Association of Realtors Education Committee for four years, always believing in the importance of education. She herself continued her education, earning advanced designations from the Graduate Realtors Institute. She always strove for excellence, and her clients appreciated her dedication, honesty, and tireless energy, and willingness to go "the extra mile" for them.
She was a member of Flying Realtors, a member and officer of Diablo Valley Alpha Xi Delta Alumni Sorority (and received her 75 yr pin). She and Everett also enjoyed the friendships they made in the Far East Society, where she was also a president.
Pherne is pre-deceased by her husband, Everett, and her brother, James Craig. She is survived by her four children, five grandchildren (Andrea, Renee, Lauren, Lia, Logan), and 3 great-grandchildren (Luke, Natalie, Zoe).
Services will be at 11 am on Saturday, November 16th at Oakmont Memorial Park in the Redwood Chapel 2099 Reliez Valley Rd, Lafayette, with reception to follow in Inspiration Chapel. Friends and colleagues are welcome to join the family in celebrating Pherne's life. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in her name to the Contra Costa Association of Realtors Scholarship Foundation, PO Box 3626, San Ramon 94583.
Published in East Bay Times on Nov. 10, 2019