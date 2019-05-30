East Bay Times Obituaries
Higgins Chapel
1310 A Street
Antioch, CA 94509
(925) 757-4343
Viewing
Friday, May 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Jun. 9, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
V.F.W.
Antioch, CA
Philip Alexander Youngquist
June 27, 1969 - May 25, 2019
Resident of Antioch
Philip Alexander Youngquist, 49, Antioch Sat. May 25, 2019 died unexpectedly at home; survivor Donna of 29 yrs. Marriage, Son Randy (Heather), Ellen (fiancé), David Schick, 3 grandsons, 1 step-grandson, parents Lillie Youngquist (Don Forfang), Theodore (Beverly) Youngquist, 2 brothers Thad (Kris), Lief (Deanna), 3 nephews, 1 niece.
There will be a public viewing, Friday, May 31st at 10 – 12 pm at Higgins Funeral Home, 1310 A St. in Antioch.
Phil was a barber 20 yrs in Antioch and was well known in the community. He was actively involved in local fishing and hunting clubs.
Celebration of life from 1 - 4 pm, Sunday, June 9, V.F.W. Antioch, CA.


Published in East Bay Times on May 30, 2019
