|
|
Philip D. Reed
May 17, 1954 - December 30, 2019
Georgetown, CA
Beloved husband, father, grandfather, uncle and friend, passed away at his home in Georgetown, CA after a 20 month battle from Esophageal Cancer. An extremely strong man that fought diligently throughout his battle to enjoy life with his loving family, and always kept his faith.
The 13th child born to Elmer and Dorothy Reed. A longtime resident of Richmond, CA. Philip retired after a 45-year career as a truckdriver in 2017. Always said, a man was only as good as his word and a solid honest handshake.
Survived by his wife of 28 years Dina Moreno Reed, their three daughters, Christina Moreno Mejia, Olivia Moreno and Martina Reed. Son in Law Robert Mejia, eight grandchildren, Karriena Mejia, Robert Mejia Jr., Ruben Maravilla Jr., Christian Mejia, Anjelo Maravilla, Luciano Mejia, Melina Christina, and Cheyenne Jae. Brothers/sisters, Helen Lalo (Jack), Joe Reed, Linda Bradley (George), Judy & Steve Lambert, David & Alice Reed. Mother in law Laura L. Moreno (Adam), in laws Veronica Moreno Jerge, (Mike) Laura & Mike Lesher, Adam E. Moreno, Linda & Greg Young, Rick Moreno, numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces, nephews that he loved and proud to call family. With an extra place in his heart for niece Michelle Jerge. Preceded in death brothers/sisters Elmer, Charlie, Bob, Nancy, Dennis, Mary, and Kathy.
Philip was always at the gym, enjoyed horse camping with family/friends, his Harley on the open road, loved to dance, cruising his 50 Chevy, maintaining his 12 acre ranch, known for his love of a good cheeseburger, a rib eye steak with a jack and coke. A member of the Master Trail Riders, riding the Sierras from one peak to another, seeing God's county.
Words can not express how much he will be missed by all, "till we meet again".
Celebration of Life will be conducted at Gold Trail Grange 319 Hwy 49 Coloma, Calif., at 1 p.m. on Feb. 1, parking is limited and will utilize park parking, will have prepaid tickets at the Grange.
Expressions of sympathy and online condolences may be offered to the family by signing the funeral home online guestbook at www.ChapelOfThePinesFunerals.com
View the online memorial for Philip D. Reed
Published in East Bay Times on Jan. 22, 2020