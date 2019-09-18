|
Philip Grover Leigh
June 2, 1926 - September 12, 2019
Concord
Philip Grover Leigh, 93, passed away at home surrounded by his family. He was born in Brooklyn, NY.
A veteran of WWII, he attended UC Berkeley on the GI Bill. At Cal he married Shirley L Brown in 1947 and received his PhD in Physics in 1952, completing research on cosmic ray neutron spectra. He pursued a successful career with Systron-Donner Corp in Concord, helping design the inertial guidance system for NASA's Apollo spacecraft. Music was his avocation, and he sang tenor for musical productions with Woodminster Amphitheater and Oakland Symphony Chorus.
Phil lost his wife Shirley in 1978 and his second wife June Dalton Leigh in 2002. He has since been active in travel and chorale activities with Carol Mathews. He was also active in Elder Abuse Prevention, Concord Commission on Aging, and the Clayton Valley Presbyterian Church Choir.
He is survived by partner Carol Mathews; brother Ivan Leigh (Hilde); son William Leigh (Ruth Riedel); daughter Phoebe Leigh-Suelflow (Gerry Suelflow); stepsons Donald Dalton (Randi), David Dalton (Linda), Steven Dalton, their grandchildren, as well as nieces and nephews.
A private service will be held on Friday, September 20, 2019 at Oakmont Cemetery.
Published in East Bay Times on Sept. 18, 2019