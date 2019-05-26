Philip Michael Sapunor, M.D.

April 10, 1933 ~ may 6, 2019

Resident of Walnut Creek, California

Phil passed away at John Muir Hospital, Walnut Creek, in the presence of family. His death was caused by pneumonia after a long-standing illness.

Phil, the youngest son of Thomas and Myrtle Fay Sapunor, was born in Sacramento. He graduated from Christian Brothers High School (1951), attended Sacramento Junior College and the University of California- Berkeley, and obtained a Doctor of Medicine from the University of California, San Francisco in 1958.

Phil interned at Philadelphia General Hospital. He was commissioned as a Captain in the U.S. Army, serving two years as medical officer at Fort Douglas, Utah.

Phil completed his medical training at Children's Hospital of the East Bay and started a pediatric practice in Contra Costa County in 1963. He felt privileged to care for children here for forty years. He received John Muir Hospital's Award of Distinction in 2004.

Phil is pre-deceased by his daughter Nancy, sister Ellen, and brothers the Hon. Thomas L. Sapunor and the Hon. John V. Sapunor. He is survived by his wife Pat, son Michael and wife Nancy of Soquel, CA, daughter Jennifer and husband Warner Gysin of Walnut Creek, and his beloved grandsons Leo and Oscar Sapunor and Adam Gysin.





View the online memorial for Philip Michael Sapunor, M.D. Published in East Bay Times on May 26, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary