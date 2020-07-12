1/1
Philip Wilkiemeyer
1940 - 2020
Philip Wilkiemeyer
August 22, 1940 - July 1, 2020
Resident of Concord, CA
Wilkiemeyer, Philip J. died in Concord California, on July 1, 2020, of Pneumonia. He is survived by his two children, Anne Marie and Joseph Wilkiemeyer and his Sister Diana Wilkiemeyer. He joins his parents, Florence and Fred, at Queen of Heaven Cemetery in Lafayette. Philip's self-effacing generosity will be sorely missed. He did not want other people to suffer on his account- and would always say "I'm fine" when asked if he needed anything. He loved Jazz and would often quote Shakespeare.


Published in East Bay Times on Jul. 12, 2020.
