Philips S. Greenwood

May 12, 1932 ~ October 7, 2018

Resident of Piedmont, California

Phil was born in Stockton, California to Ralph and Merle (Elledge) Greenwood. He graduated from Berkeley High School in June 1950. He served in the U.S. Army from February 1954 until January 1956. After returning from Korea, he enrolled in U.C. Berkeley, graduating in January 1959. In June 1963 he graduated from Hastings School of The Law.

Phil worked as a Deputy Real Estate Commissioner for the State of California also as an attorney in private practice and as a Real Estate Broker and in later life as a private investigator.

Phil is survived by his wife of 40 years, Helen, stepdaughter Christian Carnahan (Mark) of Boise, Idaho, grandchildren Vivian and Leo. His brother George (Georgianna) of Berkeley; their children Andrew (Sharan) and Samantha. Phil is survived by 7 great nieces and nephews and first wife Joyce.

His sister Lisa preceded him in death. She is the mother of Robbie, Corlyn and Rebecca.

Phil loved western movies, a good read, bringing old houses back to life again, refinishing furniture, finding treasures at estate sales, gardening, driving cross country, fishing, the mountains, playing cribbage, solving crossword puzzles, singing, any excuse for a party, but, most of all, his friends and family.





View the online memorial for Philips S. Greenwood Published in East Bay Times on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary