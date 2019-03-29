Phillip H. Raymond

October 6, 1927—February 26, 2019

El Cerrito, CA

Phillip H. Raymond, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away February 26, 2019 at the age of 91. Phil was born in Itta Bena, Mississippi to John Raymond and Bessie (Phillip) Raymond and was the first of the couple's six children, including Horace, Henry, Vivian, Bessie, and Jesse. Phil's college education began at Tuskegee Institute (now Tuskegee University) from which he received his BS in Education. He met his future wife, Jessie Maddox, while attending college. Phil pursued graduate studies at the University of California, Berkeley from which he received a Masters in Public Health Education and a PhD in Adult Education. Phil retired in 1991 from the California State Department of Health Services after a 37-year career in the field of Public Health. Phil was a regular congregant of Downs Memorial United Methodist Church in Oakland during the 1960's and 1970's. In the late-1970's, Phil found his spiritual home at the Oakland Center for Spiritual Living. Phil is survived by his wife, Jessie Raymond; son, Brian Raymond; son-in-law, Ephrem Chan; daughter-in-law, Rashaun Raymond; brother, Henry Raymond; sister, Bessie Zeigler; granddaughter, Lake Raymond-Miller (husband: Theodore Miller); grandson, Pierce Raymond; great grandchildren, Kaya Raymond-Sampson and Quinn Raymond-Miller. A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday, April 6 at 11:00 AM at the Oakland Center for Spiritual Living, 5000 Clarewood Drive, Oakland, CA 94618.





