Phillip Peter Enciso

February 24, 1930 - February 18, 2019

Newark, California

Beloved Son, Husband, Father, Grandfather,

Uncle, and Friend

Phil was born in San Jose, CA and raised in the Fremont/Newark area all his life. His parents, Rose and Felipe Enciso, came to this area In the 1920's to farm. He went to Irvington Grammar School and was a proud graduate of Washington High School, Class of '48. He made First Team SCVAL High School All Valley Team, and was WHS Outstanding Football Player 1947-48 as a lineman. He also played football for the Hayward Raiders.

At the age of 20, Phil had to leave his dreams of finishing college to run the farm when his father unexpectedly passed away. With grit, hard work, and courage, he and his mother and aunt Beatris grew and sold vegetables and strawberries on a farm in Newark where the City Hall currently stands. He married Josephine Patria of Hawaii whom he met while watering the strawberry fields. They had 4 kids - Phil Jr., Tom, Cathy, and Ellie. Phil was a farmer, a cattle rancher, and worked for Leslie Salt (later Cargill) in solar operations and as shipping supervisor for over 40 years. Phil worked hard all his life, but he enjoyed life to the full. He loved his garden of roses and cacti. He was an avid 49er and Giants fan. He became a world traveler. He is predeceased by his wife of 35 years, Josephine, and his sister, Theresa. Phil leaves behind his loving children, Phil Jr. (Erlinda-deceased), Tom (Becky), Cathy (David), and Ellie (Mike), grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. The family is grateful for the loving care and devotion he received from his companion, Nellie, and caregivers Cita, Sunshine, and Rose during his last years struggling through dementia. Visitation and Rosary at Chapel of the Chimes, Hayward, Wed, Feb. 27 at 5 pm; Funeral Mass at St. Edward's Catholic Church in Newark on Thurs., Feb. 28 at 10:30 am.





