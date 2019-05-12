|
Phillip Pruski
October 10, 1937 - May 4, 2019
Walnut Creek
Phillip Pruski died May 4, 2019 after a short battle with aggressive melanoma. He leaves behind his companion, Marlene Brown, his children, Jennifer Pruski, Cindy Clawson (Mark) and Craig Pruski, his ex-wife, Diana Pruski and his six grandchildren, Allyson, Elizabeth, Madison, Taylor, Logan and Nicholas and many friends.
He was the only child of Edward and Sophie Irene Pruski of Union City. He attended Castlemont and San Leandro high schools and graduated from San Jose State University. He worked in a variety of sales jobs. Phil enjoyed traveling, watching sports and coaching his son and other children in baseball and basketball. His family appreciates the many friends and family who visited and called him in these last few months.
Pursuant to Phil's request, no service or memorial is planned.
Published in East Bay Times on May 12, 2019